Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of drunk-driving, according to Mirror. England's record scorer was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire on after an evening out.However, this is not the first time that the former England and Manchester United has landed himself into trouble due to his drinking habits.In 2011, legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson dropped Rooney along with his teammates Jonny Evans and Darron Gibson for a match on New Year's ever against relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers.Rooney, Evans and Gibson were pictured partying in a South port Hotel following their 5-0 win over Wigan on Boxing Day and when they returned to training the next day, they seemed 'weary'."They came into training the next day weary. I went into the gymnasium where they were doing their exercises and told them they would be fined a week’s wages and not considered for selection against Blackburn on the Saturday," Ferguson wrote about the incident in his autobiography."Wayne needed to be careful. He has great qualities about him but they could be swallowed up by a lack of fitness. Look at the way Ronaldo or Giggs looked after themselves. Wayne needed to grasp the nettle. I would hammer him for any drop in condition. It was quite simple – he wouldn’t play," Ferguson added.Manchester United were ravaged through injury and in the absence of senior players like Rooney, Evans and Gibson, the Red Devils lost to Blackburn 3-2. United were expected to win this match comfortably but they with talisman to lead the side, they were dealt a crushing blow in their title hopes.Later that season, Manchester United's cross-town rivals Manchester City beat them to the title on goal difference and pundits from all across recalled this as the match which effectively cost the Red Devils the title.