Wayne Rooney Faces Everton Drink-driving Punishment

Everton forward Wayne Rooney will be punished "internally" after being charged with drink-driving, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.Rooney, England's all-time record goalscorer and former captain, was pulled over by police near his home in Cheshire, northwest England in the early hours of Friday morning last week.He has been charged with "driving whilst over the prescribed (alcohol) limit" and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18.Reading a prepared statement at his weekly press conference, Koeman told reporters at Everton's Finch Farm training ground: "I am very disappointed."In line with any disciplinary matter, this will be dealt with internally by the club at the appropriate time."Despite Rooney's brush with the law, Koeman confirmed the former Manchester United striker would play for Everton against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.Rooney had made a successful start to his second Everton spell following his return to the club from United, scoring on his first two Premier League appearances.His form moved England manager Gareth Southgate to offer him an international recall, but he decided to call time on his England career.