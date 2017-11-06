We Have Returned With Unforgettable Memories, FIFA President Tells PM Modi

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has written to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated his government on being part of a very successful World Cup."The FIFA delegations has now returned to Zurich with a host of unforgettable memories and having made many warm-hearted new friendships during our stay.” Infantino said in his letter to PM Modi.“Herewith, I would like to congratulate your government on its role in your country's successful hosting of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and express my gratitude towards the Local Organising Committee, to your government, and to all those who worked so hard to organise this competition in the host cities of New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati and Kolkata. They all contributed immensely to a wonderful and memorable event," as pointed out by the FIFA President in the letter.Infantino came to India only during the final stages of the World Cup which was won by England and regretted being unable to attend the opening day in New Delhi. This meant Infantino who attended only the final in Kolkata was unable to meet PM Modi but hoped that there would be more opportunities to work on that later."I am convinced we will have the opportunity to meet in the future to exchange ideas about the approaches to developing football in your country, as well as our visions on the important role that football plays in breaking down cultural and social barriers, making it a game accessible to everyone."Infantino and FIFA who clearly understand the importance of India as a market, especially after the World Cup broke all attendance records at the youth level, assured India help in the future."I can assure you that our stay in your country has given me fresh determination to provide any assistance from FIFA and the international football community that could be helpful in the realisation of these developmental projects."Even though the AIFF are under the scanner of FIFA and the legal courts in India, the 9th president of world football’s governing body took the chance to shower praise on the federation.In his letter to Modi he further added, "Herewith, I also would like to praise the remarkable work and efforts of the All India Football Federation to implement new plans for the development of our sport in your country, such as the Mission 11 Million and the construction of the AIFF National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata. I would like to reiterate my thanks for your contribution towards supporting football development and promoting the values of our sport in your country.”