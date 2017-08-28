Caught exception: read error on connection When Carolina Marin's Mom Waited for Sindhu's Mother - News18
When Carolina Marin's Mom Waited for Sindhu's Mother

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2017, 6:29 PM IST
Carolina Marin. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Being hounded by eager selfie seekers is something that top level sportspersons are used to but Saina Nehwal's father and PV Sindhu's mother had a surprise 'fan' waiting for them outside the World Badminton Championship venue.

The middle-aged lady named Toni Martin was no ordinary fan. She is the mother of current Olympic champion Carolina Marin. Not many knew her as Martin, patiently stood in the dedicated fan zone outside the venue along with other Indian fans, who wanted to have a glimpse of the Indian superstars.

Clad in a brown jumper and stole, she was seen taking selfies with Sindhu and Saina and later with Saina's father Harvir Nehwal and Sindhu's mother P Vijayalakshmi. Marin over the years have had some memorable on-court duels with both Saina and Sindhu. During the 2015 World Championship final, Marin beat Saina in the final and last year at Rio Olympics, she went past Sindhu to win the coveted yellow metal.

Sindhu had defeated Marin at the Siri Fort Stadium en route her India Open Super Series title in April, earlier this year.
