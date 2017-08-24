GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

World Wrestling Championships: India Women Wrestlers Fail to Impress

Shilpi missed out on a chance to enter the bronze medal play-off round of women's 63kg after losing her repechage bout, even as other Indian women came a cropper in the World Wrestling Championships.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2017, 8:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
World Wrestling Championships: India Women Wrestlers Fail to Impress
Representative image. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Paris: Shilpi missed out on a chance to enter the bronze medal play-off round of women's 63kg after losing her repechage bout, even as other Indian women came a cropper in the World Wrestling Championships.

India are still without a medal after three days of the competition.

Shilpi went down to Henna Johansson of Sweden by a 'Fall' verdict in her repechage round to crash out of the tournament without even putting up a fight.

Earlier, other Indians in the fray — Lalita (55kg), Pooja Dhanda (58kg) and Pooja (75kg) had lost their respective bouts in the Round of 16.

Lalita lost to Mariia Gurova of Russia 0-3, while Pooja Dhanda was handed an 8-12 defeat by Ningning Rong of China, and Pooja was thrashed 0-7 by Justina Di Stasio of Canada.

Orkhon Purevdorj of Mongolia got the better of Shilpi 10 -0 in the qualification bout. However, Shilpi got lucky to get another opportunity to fight a repechage, owing to her Mongolian rival entering the gold medal round.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Triple Talaq Verdict: No More Suppressed Muslim Women?

The Triple Talaq Verdict: No More Suppressed Muslim Women?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.