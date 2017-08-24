News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
World Wrestling Championships: India Women Wrestlers Fail to Impress
Shilpi missed out on a chance to enter the bronze medal play-off round of women's 63kg after losing her repechage bout, even as other Indian women came a cropper in the World Wrestling Championships.
Representative image. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Paris: Shilpi missed out on a chance to enter the bronze medal play-off round of women's 63kg after losing her repechage bout, even as other Indian women came a cropper in the World Wrestling Championships.
India are still without a medal after three days of the competition.
Shilpi went down to Henna Johansson of Sweden by a 'Fall' verdict in her repechage round to crash out of the tournament without even putting up a fight.
Earlier, other Indians in the fray — Lalita (55kg), Pooja Dhanda (58kg) and Pooja (75kg) had lost their respective bouts in the Round of 16.
Lalita lost to Mariia Gurova of Russia 0-3, while Pooja Dhanda was handed an 8-12 defeat by Ningning Rong of China, and Pooja was thrashed 0-7 by Justina Di Stasio of Canada.
Orkhon Purevdorj of Mongolia got the better of Shilpi 10 -0 in the qualification bout. However, Shilpi got lucky to get another opportunity to fight a repechage, owing to her Mongolian rival entering the gold medal round.
India are still without a medal after three days of the competition.
Shilpi went down to Henna Johansson of Sweden by a 'Fall' verdict in her repechage round to crash out of the tournament without even putting up a fight.
Earlier, other Indians in the fray — Lalita (55kg), Pooja Dhanda (58kg) and Pooja (75kg) had lost their respective bouts in the Round of 16.
Lalita lost to Mariia Gurova of Russia 0-3, while Pooja Dhanda was handed an 8-12 defeat by Ningning Rong of China, and Pooja was thrashed 0-7 by Justina Di Stasio of Canada.
Orkhon Purevdorj of Mongolia got the better of Shilpi 10 -0 in the qualification bout. However, Shilpi got lucky to get another opportunity to fight a repechage, owing to her Mongolian rival entering the gold medal round.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These 62 Phones Are Expected to Get Google Android 8.0 Oreo Update Soon
- All-New Hyundai Verna 2017 – Top 5 Things to Know – Price, Variants & More
- Rohit Sharma Needs Some Magic to Break His Sri Lanka Jinx
- Manish Malhotra On Fashion, Cinema and The Unapologetic Glamour Of His Label
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother