World Wrestling Championships: India Women Wrestlers Fail to Impress

Shilpi missed out on a chance to enter the bronze medal play-off round of women's 63kg after losing her repechage bout, even as other Indian women came a cropper in the World Wrestling Championships.India are still without a medal after three days of the competition.Shilpi went down to Henna Johansson of Sweden by a 'Fall' verdict in her repechage round to crash out of the tournament without even putting up a fight.Earlier, other Indians in the fray — Lalita (55kg), Pooja Dhanda (58kg) and Pooja (75kg) had lost their respective bouts in the Round of 16.Lalita lost to Mariia Gurova of Russia 0-3, while Pooja Dhanda was handed an 8-12 defeat by Ningning Rong of China, and Pooja was thrashed 0-7 by Justina Di Stasio of Canada.Orkhon Purevdorj of Mongolia got the better of Shilpi 10 -0 in the qualification bout. However, Shilpi got lucky to get another opportunity to fight a repechage, owing to her Mongolian rival entering the gold medal round.