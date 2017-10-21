World's Fastest Man Usain Bolt Wants to Begin Football Career by 2018

Former Sprinter and world's fastest man Usain Bolt has said that he would like to begin his football career by 2018."Yes, I would love to play football now I’ve retired from track and field. I’ve been talking about it in interviews and a lot of clubs have reached out. Unfortunately, I got a bad hamstring injury in August and haven’t been able to do any training since then. Hopefully I will be able to play some games in 2018." Bolt was quoted as saying by FIFA.comBolt picked Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo as the favourite for FIFA 'The Best' award."I would go for Ronaldo. All three are amazing players but in the last year Cristiano won La Liga, the Champions League again and finished top scorer for the fifth season. His ability to stay at the top year after year is very impressive." Bolt said, when asked to choose between Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar - the three contenders for the top award.Revealing his dream team, Bolt picked the three contenders to lead the line,"There are so many great players, it’s not an easy team to pick! Obviously I’d have Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar leading the attack. I’ll put Gigi Buffon in goal. In defence I’ll go for Sergio Ramos and Leonardo Bonucci in the middle with Marcelo and Dani Alves as full backs. In midfield: Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante and Philippe Coutinho."Bolt also said that it takes a lot of sacrifices to be successful at the top level."It takes talent, discipline, dedication and hard work. I believe that everyone who is considered one of the best has worked extremely hard to get there. To be successful at the highest level there are sacrifices you have to make in terms of parties, friends and getting rest."