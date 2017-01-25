Wrestler Sakshi Malik, India Hockey Captain PR Sreejesh To Be Conferred Padma Shri

India hockey captain PR Sreejesh and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik are set to be conferred with the Padma Shri awards.

Sakshi Malik won India's first medal in the Rio Olympics 2016. She is the first Indian female wrestler and the fourth female Indian athlete overall to win an Olympic medal.

One of the best goalkeepers in the world, Sreejesh, took over the captaincy from Sardar Singh last year.

Under his leadership, India had won the 2016 Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy.

Sreejesh was part of the victorious Indian Junior hockey setup as a mentor in the recently-concluded World Cup.

Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award in the country after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan.