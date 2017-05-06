New Delhi: Freestyle wrestler Sandeep Tomar and greco-Roman grappler Hardeep Singh have been recommended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for the prestigious Arjuna award.

Sandeep won the Commonwealth and Asian Championship gold medals last year. Hardeep, on the other hand, claimed a silver at the Asian meet and a gold at the Commonwealth Championships.

However, the WFI has decided against sending any nomination in the women's category.

"We have not sent any nomination in the women's category but they can apply directly as is the norm," WFI Secretary Vinod Tomar said.

For the prestigious Dronacharya award, national coach Kuldeep Malik has been nominated.

The WFI has sent four nominations for the Dhyan Chand award -- Satish Kumar, Jay Prakash, Anil Kumar and RC Sarang.