WWE Smackdown on September 5th at Denny Sandford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, saw the storyline build up for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view that will take place next month. The show kicks off with a ruckus and war of words between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon along with Daniel Bryan.Once that’s done and dusted, the first match that comes up is from the divas division is a non title match between Carmella and Natalya. Natalya initially starts off well, she runs Carmella over followed by duck the lariat, tilt-a-whirl headscissors from the Princess of Staten Island and tries to get a count out but in vain.Carmella gains momentum in the match soon after she lands outside by ring. She comes back in and has locked Natalya in a bodyscissors in the middle of the ring but Natalya soon counters with the Michinoku Driver. Carmella also retaliates with a superkick and a near 3 count and eventually, looking at this Jimmy Dream slides the Money in the Bank suitcase inside the ring however Carmella decides not to cash it in and taking advantage of this Natalya hits her with a schoolboy pin and gets the 3 count out.Next up is Aiden English v/s Sami Zayn. Initially, Zayn had the upper hand in the match and starts off with punches, kick to the gut, whip reversed, springboard up and over, duck a lariat, headscissors takeover, Aiden then escapes Zayn’s double jump crossbody and instead hits him with an Oklahoma Roll and gets the 3 count out.Upnext, we see Baron Corbin take on Tye Dillinger with AJ Styles on the commentary desk. As soon as the match starts, Corbin takes the opportunity of gaping and mocking Styles and ends up getting hit by a suicide dive by Dillinger, followed by punches and throwing him into the barricade. Back to the ring, Corbin manages to lock Dillinger in a half nelson neck crank and with a set of blows and counter blows, ultimately Baron Corbin wins the match by hitting Dillinger with End of Days.Time for the most awaited main event for the no.1 contender to the WWE Championship between Shinsuke Nakamuro and Randy Orton. Nakamuro begins by locking Orton in a waistlock however Orton counters with a hammerlock, escapes and attempts an RKO. Soon after, Orton has locked Nakamuro in a reverse chinlock but he tries his best to escape by strikes which lands Orton outside.On the outside, Orton back suplexes Nakamuro on the announcing table and rolls him back in to the ring to take cover, but Nakamuro kicks out at 2. Amidst moves and counter moves, Nakamuro attempts the Kinhasa on Orton but he counters it by the snap scoop powerslam and attempts the RKO soon after. However Nakamuro escapes the RKO and instead gets transformed to a cross armbar followed by triangle choke. Soon after, Nakamuro hits him with Kinhasa to get a 3 count out and becomes the no.1 contender for the WWE Championship to face-off Jinder Mahal.