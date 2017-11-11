Yet Another Injury Setback for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale suffered another setback in what has already been an injury-hit season on Friday when he strained a leg muscle in training, his club Real Madrid said.
Gareth Bale (Getty Images)
Gareth Bale suffered another setback in what has already been an injury-hit season on Friday when he strained a leg muscle in training, his club Real Madrid said.
The Welsh forward "felt some discomfort in his left leg at the end of Thursday's training session" and underwent tests by Real Madrid doctors, the La Liga side said.
"He has been diagnosed with a strain to the middle third of the adductor longus muscle in his left leg," a statement added. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."
Bale has made only nine appearances in all competitions this season, the last of which came on Sept. 26 against Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League. He has been out since with a calf strain but was nearing a return.
The latest injury is his 19th since joining Real for a club record fee of 100 million euros ($116 million) in 2013.
The Welsh forward "felt some discomfort in his left leg at the end of Thursday's training session" and underwent tests by Real Madrid doctors, the La Liga side said.
"He has been diagnosed with a strain to the middle third of the adductor longus muscle in his left leg," a statement added. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."
Bale has made only nine appearances in all competitions this season, the last of which came on Sept. 26 against Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League. He has been out since with a calf strain but was nearing a return.
The latest injury is his 19th since joining Real for a club record fee of 100 million euros ($116 million) in 2013.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Padmavati Row: Javed Akhtar, Karan Johar Back Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Say 'We Should Trust Him'
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma's Girlfriend Divya Agarwal Breaks Up With Him
- Air Pollution: India Set to Get Air Purifier Standards to Filter Cheap Products
- PSG's Objective is UEFA Champions League, Says Forward Neymar
- Gautam Gambhir's DDCA Role Under Conflict of Interest Scanner