Yet Another Injury Setback for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale suffered another setback in what has already been an injury-hit season on Friday when he strained a leg muscle in training, his club Real Madrid said.

Reuters

Updated:November 11, 2017, 3:59 PM IST
Gareth Bale (Getty Images)
The Welsh forward "felt some discomfort in his left leg at the end of Thursday's training session" and underwent tests by Real Madrid doctors, the La Liga side said.

"He has been diagnosed with a strain to the middle third of the adductor longus muscle in his left leg," a statement added. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Bale has made only nine appearances in all competitions this season, the last of which came on Sept. 26 against Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League. He has been out since with a calf strain but was nearing a return.

The latest injury is his 19th since joining Real for a club record fee of 100 million euros ($116 million) in 2013.
