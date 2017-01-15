Yogeshwar Dutt's Golden Gesture, Accepts Re 1 as Dowry

New Delhi: Ace Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt may have won bronze at the 2012 London Olympics but his latest gesture off the mat is truly worth its weight in gold.

Yogi, as he is popularly knows as, set an example for millions across the globe by accepting Re 1 as dowry ahead of his marriage which is scheduled to be on January 16.

The star grappler is all set to tie the knot with the daughter of Haryana's Congress politician Jaibhagwan Sharma — Sheetal — on Monday.

"I saw my family struggle to collect dowry for the girls of the family," Yogeshwar was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

"As a result, I decided on two things while growing up — I will excel in wrestling and I will not accept dowry. My first dream has been realised and now it is time to keep my second promise," Dutt said.

Yogeshwar got engaged to Sheetal on Saturday in Rohtak and according to his mother, they accepted the Re 1 token as a mark of good omen.