Yuki and Ramkumar Set Up All-Indian Final at ATP Challenger

Third seeded Yuki Bhambri will clash with Ramkumar Ramanathan in an all-Indian men's singles final at the USD 50000 KPIT MSLTA ATP Challenger.Yuki beat second seed Spaniard Adrian Menendez-Maceiras 6-2, 6-4 in the first semifinals that lasted one hour and 39 minutes.Later, fourth seeded Ramkumar Ramanathan won an all-Indian semifinals against wildcard and giant killer Saketh Myneni 6-3, 6-2 in a 47-minute contest.25-year-old former champion Yuki continued his fine form against his the 127-ranked Spaniard.Backed by the partisan crowd, Yuki began the Centre Court action on a high. After levelling 1-1 by holding serve, Yuki showed first signs of pushing the 32-year old Spaniard Menendez-Mace in the third game.Yuki managed to hold back two game points that the Spaniard gained, but fell short, allowing the Spaniard to prevail on the third count and trail 1-2.Thereafter, Yuki took control. With a hold-break sequence, he went on to win five games in a row including breaks in the fifth and seventh games to close out 6-2.The second set had Yuki jump to a 4-3 lead with a break, before going up 5-3. Both Yuki and Adrian were locked in a battle royale in the ninth game.Forcing six break points, Yuki had the Spaniard come back and hold serve, before returning to complete a 6-4 second set win and dispose the last standing overseas player.Semifinals: Yuki Bhambri (IND) bt Adrian Menendez-Maceiras (ESP) 6-2, 6-4;Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) b Saketh Myneni (IND) 6-3, 6-2.