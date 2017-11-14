Yuki, Ramkumar Progress at KPIT-MSLTA Challenger

Ramkumar Ramanathan prevailed in a tense and excruciating battle against Australia's Marc Polmans while the country's top singles players Yuki Bhambri downed Kaichi Uchida to move to the second round of the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger here on Tuesday.In what turned out to be the match of the day, Ramkumar had to dig deep into his reserves before eking out a 6-7 (5), 7-6(5), 7-6(9) win in the opening round of the $50,000 hard court event. In the two-hour-56 minutes match, Ramkumar could convert only one of the 12 breakpoints as the Australian, ranked 322, came up with a stiff resistance.Fourth seed Ramkumar, ranked 150 in the world, next faces Brydan Klien, who dumped Pedro Martinez 6-2, 6-3. Third seed Yuki, who won the title here in 2015 and broke into top-100 for the first time, fought off Japanese qualifier Kaichi Uchida 6-2, 7-5.Yuki trailed 1-4 in the second set but recovered swiftly to turn the match in his favour. Earlier, Sumit Nagal defeated Austria's Lucas Miedler 7-6(1), 6-0 and 'lucky loser' N Prashant made best use of the opportunity to end the campaign of wild card Aryan Goveas 6-3, 6-4 in an all-Indian clash.Top seed Slovenian Blaz Kavcic got through his round against Geoffey Blancaneaux (France) 6-4, 6-4 on an outside court while Spanish second seed A Menendez Maceiras showed qualifier Borna Gojo (Croatia) the door with a 6-2, 6-3 win.