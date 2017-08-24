GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Rejoins Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract after the Swedish star's spell with the Premier League side was curtailed by a serious knee injury last season.

AFP

Updated:August 24, 2017, 7:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Rejoins Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Getty Images)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract after the Swedish star's spell with the Premier League side was curtailed by a serious knee injury last season.

Ibrahimovic missed the final weeks of United's campaign after suffering ligament damage in a Europa League clash against Anderlecht in April.




But United manager Jose Mourinho remained in contact with the 35-year-old while he underwent his rehabilitation and the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has now agreed to return to Old Trafford.

"I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay," Ibrahimovic told United's website.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Right To Privacy A Fundamental Right, Rules Supreme Court

Right To Privacy A Fundamental Right, Rules Supreme Court

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.