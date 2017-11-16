Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Return in 2017, Jose Mourinho
Manchester United chief coach Jose Mourinho said on Thursday Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be back in the side later this year after undergoing a 'magnificent recovery'
File Image of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. ( Getty images )
Manchester: Manchester United chief coach Jose Mourinho said on Thursday Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be back in the side later this year after undergoing a 'magnificent recovery.' The 35-year-old, who suffered knee ligament damage in April, re-signed for Manchester United earlier this season.
"He is a lion, he is a fighter, I think that is a good description of him, he has the anger all the time and that's the reason why he's almost coming back," Sky Sports quoted the Portugese tactician as saying. "As we expect, he's reduced the timing of his recovering and, as we were saying a few weeks ago, he will be back in 2017, which is a magnificent recovery," Mourinho added.
"He is a lion, he is a fighter, I think that is a good description of him, he has the anger all the time and that's the reason why he's almost coming back," Sky Sports quoted the Portugese tactician as saying. "As we expect, he's reduced the timing of his recovering and, as we were saying a few weeks ago, he will be back in 2017, which is a magnificent recovery," Mourinho added.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Being Nice to People is Best Way to Tackle Bullying: Dhoni
- Dhadak New Stills: Jahnvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Chemistry Is So On Point
- Chef Kunal Kapur Explores India Through Thalis in Latest Food Show
- FIFA World Cup 2018: The List of 32 Teams That Will Dazzle in Russia
- 2018 Renault Duster Unveiled, India Launch Soon