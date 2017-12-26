Zlatan Ibrahimovic Was Not Good at Shooting at Juventus: Capello
Former Juventus head coach Fabio Capello revealed that Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not good at shooting the ball when he plied his trade for the Italian football club.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Reuters Image)
Turin: Former Juventus head coach Fabio Capello revealed that Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not good at shooting the ball when he plied his trade for the Italian football club.
Ibrahimovic was a part of the Italian giants from 2004 to 2006. He scored 23 goals in 70 appearances for the club before moving to Inter Milan.
"When Ibrahimovic arrived at Juventus, he was not good at shooting," the 71-year-old was quoted as saying by goal.com on Sunday.
"Mino Raiola said to me: 'Zlatan is really strong, he breaks the hands of the goalkeepers'.
"I said to him: 'Listen to me, for the moment he only broke the windows of the gym'.
"Then Ibrahimovic began to train every day and, obviously, as everyone knows, he improved a lot," Capello added.
Ibrahimovic was a part of the Italian giants from 2004 to 2006. He scored 23 goals in 70 appearances for the club before moving to Inter Milan.
"When Ibrahimovic arrived at Juventus, he was not good at shooting," the 71-year-old was quoted as saying by goal.com on Sunday.
"Mino Raiola said to me: 'Zlatan is really strong, he breaks the hands of the goalkeepers'.
"I said to him: 'Listen to me, for the moment he only broke the windows of the gym'.
"Then Ibrahimovic began to train every day and, obviously, as everyone knows, he improved a lot," Capello added.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sindhu, Srikanth Weave a Fairytale Year for Indian Badminton
- Ziva Takes to MS Dhoni’s Lap and Wishes Everyone a Merry X-mas
- 'Modi Kaka ka Gaon' Set to Release Across India This Friday
- Centre Orders States to Take Stern Action on Unauthorised Crash Guards on Vehicles
- Meghan Markle Steals Limelight At Her Christmas Debut With the Royals