Zlatan Ibrahimovic Was Not Good at Shooting at Juventus: Capello

Former Juventus head coach Fabio Capello revealed that Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not good at shooting the ball when he plied his trade for the Italian football club.

IANS

Updated:December 26, 2017, 10:26 AM IST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Reuters Image)
Turin: Former Juventus head coach Fabio Capello revealed that Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not good at shooting the ball when he plied his trade for the Italian football club.

Ibrahimovic was a part of the Italian giants from 2004 to 2006. He scored 23 goals in 70 appearances for the club before moving to Inter Milan.

"When Ibrahimovic arrived at Juventus, he was not good at shooting," the 71-year-old was quoted as saying by goal.com on Sunday.

"Mino Raiola said to me: 'Zlatan is really strong, he breaks the hands of the goalkeepers'.

"I said to him: 'Listen to me, for the moment he only broke the windows of the gym'.

"Then Ibrahimovic began to train every day and, obviously, as everyone knows, he improved a lot," Capello added.
