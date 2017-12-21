10.or D Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More

Amazon India has launched its latest pocket-friendly smartphone 10.or D today. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 4,999 for a 2 GB model and Rs 5,999 for a 3 GB version. The device will be available for sale starting January 5. Amazon is also giving an additional 1-year warranty for Prime customers who purchase the smartphone. 10.or D is the third smartphone launched by Amazon after 10.or G and 10.or E. The 10.or E and 10.or G were manufactured in partnership with Huaqin Technology, while the 10.or D has been manufactured in partnership with Longcheer.In terms of specifications, 10.or D sports a 5.2-inch HD resolution display (720 x 1080 pixels) and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor Snapdragon 425 processor (Cortex A53) with Adreno 308 GPU. The device is available in two variants, 2GB and 3GB of RAM with 16GB and 32GB of internal storage respectively. The device houses a 3500 mAh battery on the phone which promises to keep the phone running for up to two days.In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear sensor with flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor. The device also comes with OTG support and there’s FM Radio on board as well.