10.or D to go on Sale at 12 PM Tomorrow on Amazon.in

Amazon’s latest pocket-friendly smartphone 10.or D will go on sale on Amazon.in at 12 PM tomorrow. The smartphone will be available in two memory variants 2 GB RAM with 16 GB ROM at Rs 4,999 and 3GB RAM with 32GB ROM at Rs 5,999. Amazon is also offering 1-year manufacturer’s warranty for all customers and an additional year exclusively for Amazon Prime members.10.or D is the third smartphone launched by Amazon after 10.or G and 10.or E. The 10.or E and 10.or G were manufactured in partnership with Huaqin Technology, while the 10.or D has been manufactured in partnership with Longcheer.In terms of specifications, 10.or D sports a 5.2-inch HD resolution display (720 x 1080 pixels) and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor Snapdragon 425 processor (Cortex A53) with Adreno 308 GPU. The device is available in two variants, 2GB and 3GB of RAM with 16GB and 32GB of internal storage respectively. The device houses a 3500 mAh battery on the phone which promises to keep the phone running for up to two days.In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear sensor with flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor. The device also comes with OTG support and there’s FM Radio on board as well.