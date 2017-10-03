10.or G With 13MP Dual Primary Camera, 16MP Selfie Shooter Launched For Rs 10,999

10.or (Tenor) smartphones’ flagship 10.or G has gone on sale on Amazon.in starting 11 am today, October 03, 2017. The smartphone will be available in two memory variants - the 3GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant priced at Rs 10,999, and the 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 12,999. 10.or G comes with a dual 13MP + 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash as a highlight, coupled with a 16-megapixel front camera with flash. It carries a 5.5-inch FHD screen and runs Android Nougat 7.1.2 OS out-of-the-box and as per the company claims, can be upgraded to Android Oreo along with regular security updates. The budget smartphone offering by 10.or is powered by a Snapdragon 626 SoC and has an expandable storage support of up to 128GB. The 10.or G packs a 4000 mAH battery and sports a sleek metal body design with silver highlights.The first phone from 10.or smartphones - the 10.or E went on sale on Friday, September 29, on Amazon.in. Both the 10.or E and the 10.or G come pre-loaded with Amazon experiences: shopping, Kindle and Prime Video Apps; a daily deals widget all tied together by a single-sign-on (SSO) during initial device set-up. Both the smartphones are manufactured by Huaqin Technology and will be exclusively available on Amazon.in.Customers buying 10.or G series can avail launch offers like – No-Cost EMI offer on all major credit cards, up to Rs 1,000 additional off on the exchange of an old mobile phone, mobile data offers and up to 5 books worth Rs 385 free in the Kindle store. Amazon Prime members will get an additional year of extended warranty for both the devices.