14 Tech Startups Graduate From Microsoft Accelerator Program

Fourteen startups which were part of Microsoft Accelerator's 10th cohort were graduated at the Summer 2017 edition of 'Think Next' here, the company said on Wednesday.

Think Next is Microsoft Accelerator's flagship forum which brings together thought leaders in technology who are driving transformation via innovation.

"Having been mentored by a team of accomplished experts and having gained hands-on experience on Microsoft Azure, the startups are now looking to explore larger markets and work with the best in the industry," said Bala Girisaballa, CEO-in-Residence, Microsoft Accelerator, in a statement.

The 14 startups are Acebot, Active.ai, FirstHive, Heckyl, Karomi, Lavelle Networks, LetsTransport, QuestionPro, Sigtuple, Syscloud, Tricog, vPhrase, WittyParrot and Zenatix.

The graduating cohort was presented to an audience of over 400 representatives from leading corporates, investors, industry thought leaders and Microsoft leadership, the company added.

