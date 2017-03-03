20 Lakh Free Internet Connections Announced by Kerala Government

Internet would be made the right of the people and two million "poor families" will get free access to the web, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac said while presenting the budget for 2017-18 in the state assembly on Friday

"Internet will now become a right for the people and within 18 months the internet gateway would be set up through the K phone network at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore," He added.

"Two million poor families will get free internet connections, while others will get it a reduced rate," the former economist said.