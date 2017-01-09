250 Indian IT Firms to Showcase Products at Hyderabad Event

An IT event where over 250 Indian firms will showcase their products to foreign buyers will be held in Hyderabad next month, an Indian export promotion body hosting the flagship show said here. The 17th edition of Indiasoft, the flagship IT event of Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) will be held in Hyderabad from February 13-14 and is expected to attract over 400 foreign buyers.

Close to 250 Indian ICT firms of various sizes will display their products and solutions at the event, according to a statement released by ESC here. This premier IT show, being held in different cities every year and is supported by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"The show will have several new facets keeping in view the focus laid by the government to usher in a digital revolution in the country. Also, care has been taken to align the IT capabilities of the nascent state of Telengana with the focus of the show so as to enable the IT companies in the state to display their products and solutions to gain a foothold in the export market," Kamal Vachani, regional director of ESC for the Middle East, said.

"Keeping in tune with the focus laid down by the government for promoting startups in the digital domain, we expect a lot of small and mid-size companies to participate at the show to familiarize themselves with the requirements of the foreign buyers," said Deepak Sareen, Executive Director, ESC.

According to him, ICT landscape globally is undergoing a change and Indian IT scenario would have to adapt to the changing needs of the overseas clients.

ESC is hosting a large delegation from Middle East at INDIASOFT 2017. "We expect that this year's show will have more business focus on account of the radical changes taking place across the world for digitisation and gradual penetration of internet," Sareen said.