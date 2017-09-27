Three-Day India Mobile Congress 2017 to Start From Wednesday

Communications Minister Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced that the first ever mobile, Internet and technology event in India -- India Mobile Congress 2017 -- will begin from Wednesday and continue till September 29. "We are proud to say that our country is now hosting its own first ever mobile, Internet and technology event -- The India Mobile Congress. We are hopeful that this will be a huge platform for mobile and internet technology sector in the sub-continent," Sinha said. "We are expecting a convergence of various thoughts, ideas and views from all corners and involvement of key stakeholders and the government will make this event a huge success," he added.Led by the Department of Telecommunication as the nodal ministry, the India Mobile Congress is being organised by Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the industry association of mobile and telecom operators and internet companies, and will be a congregation to display, discuss, unveil, imbibe, educate and recognise the importance of the global and Indian telecommunications, mobile, internet, connectivity and digital services sector to the world."The ministry has been making concerted efforts to bring affordable and universal access to all of India's 1.32 billion population and creating success stories in India for the world to emulate. This is a true celebration of Digital India," Sinha said. "We are sure that the deliberations will inform global policy and over the years, all stakeholders will look forward to this event for launches and releases of new technologies," said Rajan Mathews, Director General, COAI.