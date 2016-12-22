5 Easy Ways to Clear Space on Your Android Device

Android devices running low on memory is one of the biggest annoyances. Downloading apps, adding media files such as music and movies, and cache data for offline use can eat into your Android phone or tablet's memory fast.

Also, many low-end devices offer a few GBs of storage, adding on to the problem.

Here is a couple of super simple ways to instantly give you more room for music, apps, photos, and more.

Wireless hard drive

Another option to get better access to more storage on your Android smartphone or tablet is by using a wireless hard drive. A wireless hard drive works exactly like a normal portable hard drive, but one has to connect it via Wi-Fi.

Uninstall unused apps

It is likely that an excess of applications is the culprit that taking up tonnes of storage. Most of us download the fun free stuff but often forget to use them as time goes on. Go to unused apps and uninstall them right away to free your Android phone's space.

Buy a microSD card

Add storage to your Android device in seconds with a microSD card, All you should do is first check whether your device supports one or not.

Cloud storage

Embracing cloud storage apps such as Dropbox on your smartphone or tablet is another good option to back up all your data and free space.

Clearing the cache

Clear your Android device's cache and you'll be able to download, update and install apps again within seconds. This is automated by a free app, or you can manually do this by simply deleting individual app caches.