5 Best Budget Android Smartphones From Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi series has been catering to the budget conscious buyers in India and its latest addition to the lineup is the Redmi 4.

The brand is scaling to new heights despite having virtually no physical presence outside Asia. Its popularity has especially grown in native country China and neighbouring India.

The Redmi lineup has been offering decent specifications to people on a budget. We bring you a list of five latest budget Android smartphones from the Chinese smartphone maker.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi 4A smartphone was launched in November last year. It is a budget smartphone with a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The prices of Xiaomi Redmi 4A start at Rs 5,999.

The Redmi 4A is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset and 2GB of RAM. There is 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

The smartphone packs a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front snapper for selfies.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A runs Android Marshmallow and is powered by a 3120mAh non-removable battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in January inn three versions at a starting price of Rs 9,999. It is available in Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver colour variants.

It is a dual-SIM phone and runs Xiaomi's custom MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) with 2.5D curved glass on top.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

The Redmi 4 from Xiaomi starts at a price of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant while the 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant costs Rs 10,999.

The Indian variant of Redmi 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 435 chipset. This is a dual-SIM phone 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

It bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S

Redmi 3S is an incredible entry-level phone that comes with a metal body, and a big 4100mAh battery. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 420 SoC.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Xiaomi Redmi 3S has a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front snapper for selfies.

Redmi 3S Prime

The Redmi 3s Prime has 5-inch 720p HD display and a very good phone for one-handed usage.

The Redmi 3s Prime packs a Snapdragon 430 chipset, and 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage.

