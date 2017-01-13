5 Lenovo Android Smartphones Under Rs 17,000 Launched Recently

The Lenovo P2 is the first smartphone be launched by the company in 2017 in India. Having said, Lenovo had launched several smartphones in the last couple of months in various price segments ranging between Rs 9,999 and Rs 17,999. Here are five latest Lenovo smartphone to look out for.

1) Lenovo P2 (Starts at Rs 16,999)

The Lenovo P2 smartphone comes with a massive 5,100mAh battery in India today. The smartphone packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2 GHz, which is coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM, while the storage space remains the same in both phones at 32GB, which can be further expanded to another 128 GB via a micro SD card.

The device has a big 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display (1920×1080 pixels). Lenovo P2 retails at Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999 for 3GB and 4GB variants respectively, exclusively on Flipkart.

Also read: Lenovo P2 review

2) Lenovo K6 Note (Starts at Rs 13,999)

The Lenovo K6 Note retails for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499 for 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants respectively. You can also get an Ant-VR headset bundle at an additional cost of Rs 1,299 for enjoying TheatreMax.

Featuring a 5.5-inch Full HD display with Dolby ATMOS sound, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

With an expandable memory of up to 128 GB using a MicroSD card, the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Also read: Lenovo K6 Note review

Watch: Lenovo K6 Power video review



3) Lenovo K6 Power (Rs 9,999)

Lenovo K6 Power is powered by a 1.4Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory which can be expanded to up to 128GB via microSD card.

Featuring a metallic body, the Lenovo K6 Power offers a 5-inch Full HD IPS display. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system out-of-the-box and comes with dual nano SIM card slots with support for 4G VoLTE. There is a 13MP rear camera along with an 8MP front camera and is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

There is a fingerprint scanner at the back and the device weighs 145 grammes. Other features include dual speakers with Dolby ATMOS support and TheatreMax for an immersive content experience.

Also read: Lenovo K6 Power review

4) Lenovo Phab 2 Plus (Rs 14,999)

The Lenovo Phab 2 competes directly with the Xiaomi Mi Max smartphone. The phablet sports a massive 6.4-inch Full HD display along with 13MP dual camera setup at the back. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is backed by a 4,050mAh battery.

Weighing 218 grammes, the Lenovo Phab 2 Plus is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT8783 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory. The device supports up to 128GB microSD cards via its hybrid sim slot.

The device comes with a fingerprint scanner along with an 8MP front camera for selfies. It supports 4G LTE. The device sports an all metal aluminum unibody with Dolby Atmos support and comes with JBL earphones.

5) Lenovo Phab 2 (Rs 11,999)

The Lenovo Phab 2 is a stripped down version of the Plus variant. The Lenovo Phab 2 sports a 720p HD display, 13MP rear camera and there is no fingerprint scanner.

On the other hand, the Phab 2 Pro sports a Full HD display along with 13MP dual camera setup at the back, an 8MP front camera and fingerprint scanner.

Other features of the cheaper Lenovo Phab 2 include 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB ROM with support for up to 128GB microSD card. There is a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and offers dual SIM support with VoLTE and is powered by a 4,050mAh battery.