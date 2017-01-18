5 Upcoming Smartphones With 8GB RAM: Samsung Galaxy S8, OnePlus 5, HTC 11 And More

Going forward in 2017, smartphone makers will push the hardware boundary to greater heights and will introduce powerful chipsets along with bigger memory capacities. With 6GB RAM soon becoming the new norm in the industry, players like Samsung, HTC, OnePlus among others will aim to provide more. Asus has already introduced the world’s first smartphone with 8GB RAM at the recently held CES 2017.

Here are five upcoming smartphones expected to house massive 8GB of RAM.

Asus Zenfone AR

The Asus ZenFone AR smartphone with 8GB RAM was launched at CES 2017 with support for Google Tango AR and DayDream VR platforms. While there is no official word, Asus is expected to introduce the smartphone in India as well at a later date. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and comes with a 23MP camera along with an 8MP front camera and runs Android Nougat.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 will be reportedly launched at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 on March 29. The device is expected to be start at a price of $849, which roughly translates to Rs 59,430. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come with 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy S8 will also be IP68 certified - dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 metres and 30 minutes.

The device will run on Android Nougat operating system and sport a 3000 mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery.

The camera on the Galaxy S8 will be a similar to what we saw on the Note 7. The primary camera will be 12-megapixel with phase detection autofocus, OIS and dual-LED flash. The selfie camera will be an 8-megapixel camera.

HTC 11

HTC will launch their next flagship smartphone at MWC 2017 this year. It will be the HTC 11 and will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset that will be backed by 8GB RAM and a Quad HD display.

Oppo Find 9

Oppo will reportedly launch a new smartphone with borderless display in the form of Oppo Find 9. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and will reportedly house 8GB of RAM.

OnePlus 5

After the OnePlus 3T, the Chinese start-up will reportedly ditch the OnePlus 4 in favour of OnePlus 5, as the number four is considered unlucky in China. With the OnePlus 3T already having 6GB of RAM, the next flagship is expected to come with 8GB of RAM.