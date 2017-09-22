5G Acceptance Increasing Quickly Across Top Tech Firms

Underlining rapid 5G adoption worldwide, 96 percent of large technology companies plan to leverage 5G and 83 percent will have 5G solutions deployed within the next 24 months, a new survey claimed on Thursday. According to the network solutions provider Ixia, 5G adoption is happening much quicker than predictions and 67 percent organisations have evaluated or will evaluate 5G technologies in the next 12 months. "Many industry analysts talk about 5G as if it is far in the future but this study shows that 5G rollout and adoption is ramping much quicker than predictions," said Kalyan Sundhar, Vice President, Mobility and Virtualization Products, Ixia in a statement.Nearly 13 percent of respondents surveyed have already deployed 5G networks, while 34 percent will publicly release 5G solutions in the next 12 months. The top three reasons driving 5G adoption were a flexible and scalable network (59 percent), customer demand (55 percent) and market leadership (46 percent), while the top industries driving the need for 5G technology include telecom, technology and financial services. "Developers can ensure their networks and applications are ready to take advantage of the speed and increased device connectivity promised by 5G," added Sundhar. The survey also noted that over 45 percent of the organisations are driven by first-to-market pressures to secure and satisfy customers, but lack of resources, expertise and standards are hindering their development.