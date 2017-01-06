7 Things Consumers Want From Affordable Smartphones

Going forward in 2017, smartphones with fingerprint scanner, dual rear cameras, USB Type-C port and bigger battery will start to rule the market across all price segments. A series of Twitter polls revealed the following consumer preferences in the affordable segment.

1) Metal body



Consumers mostly prefer smartphones with metal body instead of polycarbonate or glass rear panels. While spec sheets continue to dominate consumer preference, a recent Twitter poll revealed that metal body phones are most sort after than glass or plastic designs.

Glass rear panels are prone to scratches and tend to age faster than plastic or metal panels, making it the least popular among consumers within a tight budget.

2) Dual-lens camera



3) Dual-SIM



Smartphone buyers in India mostly prefer dual SIM handsets over single SIM variants. While this was not case earlier, most smartphone users now have at least two SIM cards, especially after the Reliance Jio launch.

According to a Twitter poll, over 70 percent users highlighted their preference of opting for a dual-SIM smartphone over a single-SIM handset.

4) Fingerprint scanner



Fingerprint scanner is so longer considered a luxury in the affordable smartphone segment. It is now a must have feature across all price segments. With India moving toward a cashless economy the demand for smartphones with fingerprint sensor is high and consumers have started to take this feature for granted.

A Twitter poll revealed that over 75 percent people prefer having a fingerprint scanner in all affordable smartphones and not just high-end handsets.

5) 4,000 mAh battery



With smartphones featuring impressive hardware capabilities in the affordable segment becoming the new norm, consumers now demand better battery life to support them. A Twitter poll revealed that smartphone buyers prefer a minimum 4,000mAh battery to power the handsets even in the affordable segment of under Rs 15,000.

6) 4G VoLTE connectivity



With 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphones taking over the older 3G-enabled handsets, consumers mostly prefer 4G connectivity when it comes to connecting to the Internet from their smartphone.

A recent Twitter Poll highlighted that over 60 percent of smartphone users in the country are using 4G connectivity on their handsets. The next connectivity preference is, of course, 3G while only a handful of people are still using 2G networks.

7) Under Rs 13,000



