8th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors Now up For Sale in India

Announced on September 24, 8th Gen Intel Core desktop processors are available for purchase starting today. Offering a range of performance options for consumers, including unlocked “K” processors at each Intel Core brand, the 8th Gen Intel Core desktop processors are built for those who require premium performance: gamers, content creators and overclockers. The new desktop processor family by Intel includes the new 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, which Intel claims to be its best desktop gaming processor ever, along with the first-ever 6-core Intel Core i5 desktop processor and 4-core Intel Core i3 desktop processor. These processors deliver frame rate improvements of up to 25 percent in comparison with 7th Gen Intel Core processors. Content creators can expect 65 percent faster editing compared to a 3-year-old machine.HWBOT, the authority on regulating international overclocking competitions and rankings, was fast at work to document overclocking records with two total world records and nine global first-places for the 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8700K processor. The 8th Gen Intel Core desktop processors are available through multiple retailers, along with new Intel Z370 chipset-based motherboards from all major motherboard manufacturers.