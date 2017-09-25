95 Mobile Companies Have Set up Plants in India: IT Minister

Information Technology (IT) Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said 95 mobile manufacturing companies have set up their plants in the country. "Today 95 mobile manufacturing factories have come up in India and India is becoming a big hub of electronics and mobile manufacturing. Of these, 32 units have come up in Noida and Greater Noida," Prasad said at the Capital Foundation Annual Lecture here. "Every day we are adding 3-4 start-ups. They are IITians, they left their jobs in America and have come back to India," he said."In Silicon Valley (US), 51 per cent of new inventions are IT-based and 14 per cent of those are created by Indian minds there. That is how India is emerging," he added. The minister also said the government plans to make 6 crore families in the country digital-literate as part of the Digital India plan. Prasad, who is also Law Minister, also lauded the Supreme Court for leveraging digital technology in expediting judicial processes. "We have created digital data grid. Today we have got about six crore orders of judgements on the digital data grid and about 4 crore of pending cases are also there. At a click of the button, you can monitor it, how many of them have been disposed," he said.