A Phone Capable of Molecular Physics May Soon be a Reality

Smartphones can do almost anything, but how about molecular physics?

An Israeli startup has embedded a molecular sensor called Scio in a new smartphone that can analyse any material — whether that's the nutritional content of an apple or a person's body fat.

Consumer Physics' scanners use infrared light to analyse molecular structure. The startup has been developing them for a few years, but this is the first time it's embedded in a mobile device — one from Chinese phone manufacturer Changhong.

Is that a little too much science to carry around in your pocket?

Consumer Physics CEO Dror Sharon says knowledge is power. He explains, "When we go out and buy stuff, eat stuff, drink stuff, we think we know what's in there, but we have no clue."

