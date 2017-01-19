Aadhaar-Based Digital Payment Soon to be Introduced by Government
Govt of India to come up with Aaadhaar based digital payment system soon. (File photo: Reuters)
After the demonetisation of high-value currency and its subsequent digital push, the government is now going to introduce a new Aadhaar-based digital payment system for the common man soon, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here on Thursday.
This unique payment initiative will be based on the thumb impression, verified through the Aadhaar identification for safety and security of the easier payment system for the common man, Prasad said while addressing the second edition of the annual Raisina Dialogue, organised by Observer Research Foundation in association with the Ministry of External Affairs.
The minister confirmed that Aadhaar has already enrolled around 99 percent of adult citizens of the country.
Prasad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted Digital India to bridge the digital divide and empower the poor and under-privileged.
Also read: Infosys Campus in Chandigarh Goes Cashless
Recommended For You
- Yuvraj Singh And MS Dhoni Hit Centuries, Twitter Explodes With Praise
- Proud to Say I've Always Respected Women: SRK
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Officially Launched in India At a Starting Price of Rs 9,999
- After Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone Makes James Corden Do 'Lungi Dance', Watch Videos
- 5 Upcoming Smartphones With 8GB RAM: Samsung Galaxy S8, OnePlus 5, HTC 11 And More