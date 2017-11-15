Accenture Launches New Interactive Learning Platform
The "Accenture Future Talent Platform" includes talent transformation services to help clients in critical areas such as digital, Cloud, security and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Accenture Launches New Interactive Learning Platform (photo for representation)
To help enterprises develop efficient IT workforce, global software major Accenture on Wednesday launched an interactive learning platform. The "Accenture Future Talent Platform" includes talent transformation services to help clients in critical areas such as digital, Cloud, security and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
"With technology accelerating at a breathtaking pace, companies need to upskill their people at greater speed and scale to avoid being disrupted by competitors," Bhaskar Ghosh, Group Chief Executive of Accenture Technology Services, said in a statement.
The 'Accenture Future Talent Platform' helps companies do exactly that through a unique, interactive experience and rich curriculum, he added. Accenture has already used the platform internally to train more than 1,80,000 of its people globally in the latest digital technologies in just over 20 months.
