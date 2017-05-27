DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Acer Announces Entertainment-oriented Tablets Iconia Tab 10 and Iconia One 10
Taiwanese electronics company has announced Iconia Tab 10 and Iconia One 10 tablets which are primarily designed for premium multimedia experiences. (Image: AFP)
The Iconia Tab 10 (A3-A50) is meant for premium multimedia experiences, while the Iconia One 10 (B3-A40FHD) comes with dual micro-USB ports for flexible connectivity options.
The tablets are powered by quad-core MediaTek processors and run Android 7.0 Nougat. These tablets a battery life of up to eight hours, the company says.
Iconia Tab 10 features a display with Quantum Dot technology and its Acer MediaMaster allows users to set preferences for different types of movies or music.
Meanwhile, Iconia One 10 supports multi-windows and quick app switching, thus further increasing the device's versatility.
