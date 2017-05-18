Acer India Appoint Rajeev Chandrashekar as Director of Consumer Products

Acer India appoints Rajeev Chandrashekar as Director of Consumer Products (Gaming). In this role, Rajeev will be leading the Gaming products vertical at Acer and will be responsible for new areas like Mixed reality.

Rajeev Chandrashekar comes with over 20 years of experience. Prior to joining Acer, he served as the Head – Electronics/ Mobiles & Home products at TATA CLiQ. He had also previously worked with Croma for 9 years, heading their IT business as Business Head. He had played a crucial role in streamlining the modern retail business for IT Industry and setting standards for retail experience.

Welcoming him on board, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, “Gaming is an important business segment for us and we are excited to appoint Rajeev to lead the growth of this segment in India. With an impeccable record of accomplishment of successful planning and leadership, we are sure that Rajeev will tap the promising opportunities in line with our objectives.”

Speaking about his appointment, Rajeev Chandrashekar said, “It’s exciting to be part of a company that is impacting the lives of millions by providing access to innovation through its products. Gaming along with Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality is the next growth story for Acer and I am delighted to lead this initiative and establish Acer as a leader in the segment.”

In a prior stint, Rajeev has seen great success and has contributed immensely to the business growth. Acer is excited to welcome Rajeev, who will drive the next growth story of Acer’s gaming business.

