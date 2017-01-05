Acer Launches Chromebook 11 For Education Customers

Taiwanese hardware and electronics corporation Acer on Wednesday launched Chromebook 11 N7 (C731) for education customers.

The Chromebook features an 11.6-inch display with 1366x768 resolution and is designed to open up to 180 degrees making the device lay flat on a table for sharing purposes.

"The new Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731) will set the bar even higher for what schools utilise for their classrooms and labs, a durable design, quiet fan-less operation and a portable form factor," said Chris Chiang, Vice President, Product Management, Acer America, in a statement.

The device is compliant with the US military standard (MIL-STD 810G), has spill-resistant keyboard and is powered by Intel Celeron dual-core processors.

The Chromebook connects easily to peripherals via Bluetooth 4.0, two USB 3.0 ports and one HDMI port.

The Chromebook 11 N7 (C731) will provide additional capabilities given the planned support for Android apps via the Google Play Store in the coming months, the company said.

