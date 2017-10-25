Acer 'Predator Triton 700' Gaming Notebook Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More

Acer on Tuesday announced the launch of itsultrathin gaming notebook in India at a price of Rs 2,99,999. The latest Acer gaming device carries a slim design and boasts of top graphics and processors with thermal technology. The Predator Triton 700 houses the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (overclockable) GPU and is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor in an 18.9 mm-thin (0.74 inch) aluminum chassis, made possible by Acer’s AeroBlade 3D metal fans that, as per the Acer, increase airflow by 35 percent yet take up less space within the device. This is further coupled with two NVMe PCIe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration and up to 32 GB of DDR4 2400 MHz memory.The Predator Triton 700 utilizes Max-Q, NVIDIA’s approach which is also a part of NASA’s mission to launch humans into space. The Max-Q is defined as the point at which the aerodynamic stress on a rocket in atmospheric flight is maximized. Thus, the design of the rocket is precision-engineered around Max-Q. As per the company, NVIDIA has applied a similar philosophy to designing gaming laptops, enabling Acer to build laptops that are thinner with more GPU performance of previous generation products.Adding to it, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business head, says, “Gamers looking for a sleek design with uncompromised power will find the Triton 700 to be the perfect machine. With a ultraslim form factor, it is one of the few Notebooks that was truly built from scratch keeping in mind philosophy of delivering the maximum performance in the Slim and light Package offering Maximum Efficiency.”The Predator Triton 700 comes as a VR-ready device that offers visuals on a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and supports NVIDIA G-SYNC for smooth gameplay. The audio quality is supported by Dolby Atmos surround sound and Acer TrueHarmony. Skype for Business Certification is also offered by the gaming notebook.Other features of the Acer's Predator Triton 700 notebook are Killer DoubleShot Pro networking and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, which aim to provide speeds of up to 40 Gbps and support dual 4K video output. The Predator Triton 700 also includes two USB 3.0 ports (featuring power-off USB charging), one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort connector and a Gigabit Ethernet port for those preferring a hard-wired connection. Networking is powered by Killer DoubleShot Pro technology, which picks the fastest network connection (Ethernet or Wireless) and sends all high priority traffic over that interface, while standard traffic is sent over the other.A large Corning Gorilla Glass plate above the keyboard serves as a window into the notebook’s cooling system, showcasing the AeroBlade 3D Fan and five heat pipes, and also functions as a Precision Touchpad. There is also a mechanical keyboard, which aims to deliver a fast and accurate response times. The keys are RGB backlit and can be individually programmed.PredatorSense software enables gamers to control and customize the Predator Triton 700’s vitals from one central interface, including Overclocking, lighting, hotkeys, fan control and general system monitoring.The gaming notebook will be available in India through Acer exclusive stores and authorised online stores including Flipkart at a price of Rs 2,99,999.