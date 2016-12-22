Acer Spin 7 Notebook, With 360 Degree Hinges, Launched in India
Acer unveiled the much-talked about and world’s thinnest convertible notebook - the Acer Spin 7 in India at a price of Rs 1,09,000.
The machine has got 360-degree hinges, for easy convertibility and brings users a premium PC experience. The Acer Spin 7 has a 14-inch full-HD IPS panel with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass.
The Acer Spin 7 has hinges and it can be used in any other position, like a tent, for comfortable browsing, watching movies and more.
The machine brings the Acer Color Intelligence software that adjusts gamma and saturation in real-time while optimising screen colour and brightness for a pleasant viewing experience. It also has BlueLightShield that helps keep your eyes protected from harmful screen emissions.
