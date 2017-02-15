Acer Unveils Acer Spin 3 With 500GB Storage at Rs 42,999

Acer has launched “Acer Spin 3” as the latest addition to its Spin Series. Acer Spin 3 is now available across key retail stores at a price of Rs 42,999.

The Acer Spin 3 sports a 15.6-inch HD with Acer Color Intelligence display. The Acer Color Intelligence software adjusts gamma and saturation in real-time, optimising screen colour and brightness with less CPU loading while BlueLightShield protects the user's eyes from harmful screen emissions.

It also comes with a backlit keyboard with 1.6 mm keystroke, Dual USB 3.1 Type-C ports and a wide glass touchpad.

Running on Windows 10 platform, Acer Spin 3 is powered by 6th Generation Intel Core processors 4GB DDR4 RAM, 500GB HDD storage, 9 hrs battery back-up and a wireless 802.11ac WiFi.

The machine is also equipped with Dolby Audio Premium and Acer TrueHarmony.

Large precision track-pad, an HD webcam with HDR (High Dynamic Range) imaging support are also included in the device.

