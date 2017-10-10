Acer's 'Nitro 5 Spin' Convertible Gaming Notebook Now in India: Price, Specifications

Taiwanese electronics giant Acer on Tuesday expanded its Nitro gaming series by introducing a new convertible gaming laptop "Nitro 5 Spin" in India, starting at Rs 79,990. The 15.6-inch device with full HD IPS display has the new 8th Generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. "We are excited to launch the first convertible gaming Notebook 'Nitro 5 Spin' in India," said Chandrahas Panigrahi, Chief Marketing officer and Consumer Business Head, in a statement."Its convertible design and 8th Gen Intel Core processor with NVIDIA 10 series graphics card makes it a versatile gaming device that opens up new usage scenarios for enthusiast gamers and creative professionals on the go," Panigrahi added. The "Nitro 5 Spin" also includes dual front-facing speakers and one subwoofer. It is paired with audio technologies like "Dolby Audio Premium", "Acer TrueHarmony" and "Acer Smart Amplifier"."These audio technologies fine-tune and improve the frequency balance to deepen the impact of movies, games and music with improved bass and multi-dimensional sound," the company said. The products is currently available on Flipkart, leading retail and Acer exclusive stores.