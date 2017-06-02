Adobe Scan Free Scanning App For iOS And Android Launched

Global software giant Adobe on Friday launched Adobe Scan -- a free app that delivers a modern document experience by allowing the users to turn their mobile devices into an intelligent scanning and text-recognition tool.

"The launch of Adobe Scan represents a radical reimagination of how to capture the world around us in ways that only Adobe can deliver. Adobe invented PDF creation for PCs and with Scan, we are doing the same for a mobile-first users around the world," Kulmeet Bawa, Managing Director, South Asia, Adobe, said in a statement.

With Adobe Scan, you can turn your phone or tablet into a scanning tool that automatically recognises text. The app allows you to capture images and transform them into clear Adobe PDFs.

Powered by Adobe Sensei's intelligent services, Scan automates boundary detection, auto-crop and capture, perspective correction and auto-clean, removing shadows and making text clear.

"Adobe Scan, powered by Adobe Sensei's intelligent services, represents a critical step toward our broader innovation imperative for Adobe Document Cloud," Abhay Parasnis, Chief Technology Officer at Adobe, added.

Available on iOS and Android, this app also allows a user to capture scanned text with free automatic text recognition (OCR).

"Snap a picture of any document or anything with printed text and Adobe Scan will automatically convert it into digital text that can be selected, copied or annotated with Acrobat Reader DC or Acrobat DC. The content then becomes searchable and reusable in a secure and reliable Adobe PDF," Adobe said.

The users can courtesy this app have a free Adobe Document Cloud account to automatically upload, store, share and access the scanned files.

Adobe India's R&D centre has played a significant role in the core engineering technology in Adobe Scan, the company said.