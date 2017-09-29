Aeris Communications Partners BSNL For IOT Solutions

Aeris Communications on Friday entered into a partnership with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to provide packaged Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services to small, medium businesses and public sector undertakings (PSUs) in India. The company will leverage BSNL's wide network coverage, to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end IoT services platform for enterprises, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and service providers. "Our partnership will ensure faster permeation of IoT across India and help businesses and PSUs gain remarkable advantages," Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris Communications India said.The collaboration is aimed at propagating IoT projects across the country as part of the digital transformation drive. "We will, through this partnership, translate the potential of IoT into tangible benefits on the ground," added Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL.