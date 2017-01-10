Aeris, MapmyIndia Partner to Tap Internet of Things Market in India

Aeris, a major player in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, has formed a partnership with MapmyIndia. MapmyIndia is a leading company in digital maps, global positioning system (GPS) navigation, tracking, location-based apps and geographic information system (GIS) solutions.

Both the companies will jointly address the market by offering geo-spatial intelligence based IoT solutions in India.

The agreement hopes to redefine the contours of the overall IoT solutions market while addressing business challenges such as ubiquitous tracking through connectivity leading to truly IoT-led businesses change.

The global IoT market is expected to cross $200 billion by 2020. The IoT market in India stood at USD $5.6 billion with 200 million connected devices in 2016. This is expected to grow to USD $15 billion with 2.7 billion devices by 2020 presenting a significant opportunity for technology and service providers.

“The world is moving from automatic to autonomous operations. The era of IoT is here and MapmyIndia, as always, is taking the lead. The partnership with Aeris, a pioneer in the IoT space, will go a long way in making the Indian businesses globally competitive. I am confident that the combination of MapmyIndia’s best-in-class mapping & GIS solutions and the pioneering IoT prowess and global experience of Aeris will be a big boon for not just the Indian businesses and enterprises but will benefit the whole country. This will act as a catalyst towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital India,” said Rakesh Verma, managing director, MapmyIndia.