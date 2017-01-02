Affordable Smartphones Without Fingerprint Scanner Unacceptable

Fingerprint scanner is so longer considered a luxury in the affordable smartphone segment. It is now a must have feature across all price segments. With India moving toward a cashless economy the demand for smartphones with fingerprint sensor is high and consumers have started to take this feature for granted.

A Twitter poll revealed that over 75 percent people prefer having a fingerprint scanner in all affordable smartphones and not just high-end handsets.

Another Twitter poll showcased that smartphone buyers in India are willing to spend anything between Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999 for getting an affordable handset with good specifications. Over 50 percent of buyers are willing to spend up to Rs 13,000 on a new smartphone while around 40 percent were ready to pay up to Rs 15,000 for a budget delight.

Going forward in 2017, smartphones in the affordable segment will woo consumers with dual-lens rear cameras along with bigger batteries. The focus on providing improved hardware specifications along with software customisation will continue to happen as the affordable smartphone market will become more competitive next year.

Keeping this in mind, several brands will launch affordable smartphones with attractive specifications in January 2017. One of the handsets to look forward to is the Honor 6X.

