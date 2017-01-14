After Indian Flag Doormat, Amazon Now Sells Mahatma Gandhi Chappal

Days after Amazon “expressed regret” for offending" Indian sentiments by selling doormats featuring the image of the Indian flag on its Canadian website, a new listing on Amazon.com now sports flip flops (or beach sandals) with the face of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Gandhi flip flops been sold by CafePress on Amazon.com costs $16.99, which translates to around Rs 1,190. The brand claims that their “graphic flip flop sandal designs are professionally printed... and will look great and make someone smile…”

On January 11, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had asked e-commerce giant Amazon to take down doormats depicting the Indian flag, warning that the government will revoke visas granted to company officials. Amazon was quick to respond and had removed the same.

"Amazon India is committed to respecting Indian laws and customs. To the extent that these items offered by a third-party seller in Canada offended Indian sensibilities, Amazon regrets the same. At no time did we intend or mean to offend Indian sentiments,” said the company earlier.