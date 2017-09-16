After Nokia 5, Nokia 8 Gets September Android Security Patch Update

The Nokia 8 flagship smartphone was announced in August 2017 and it is yet to launch in India. The expected launch date of the phone is in early October. Despite the fact that it is yet to be released, the Android Security update has been rolled out to the device. Users can download the September Android Security patch update from the prompt that they'll receive via a notification or get the same from the Settings menu by checking for the update. HMD Global seems to be highly focused on rolling out updates to the Nokia Android smartphones and also promoting a stock Android experience. The company had already confirmed that their latest Android devices will also be getting the Android Oreo update later this year. The latest update brings the September Security patch to the Nokia 8 bundles bug fixes and improvements. These promises to enhance the stock Android experience on the Nokia smartphone as the device comes with no bloatware and brings timely updates. Nokia 8, when launched in India, is expected to be priced at Rs 45,000.Nokia 8 will be available in 4 colour options - Polished Copper, Polished Blue, Tempered blue and Steel. The Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch 2k display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It runs the latest Android 7.1.1 nougat out-of-the-box and carries a 4GB RAM.The highlight of the Nokia 8 is its Snapdragon 835 processor, the most high-end SoC offering by Qualcomm. On the optics front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back, with one RGB and one monochrome lens. On the front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone has also gained fame for using Carl Zeiss optics for its cameras. The Nokia 8 is powered by a 3090 mAh battery.