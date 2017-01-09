After Nokia 6 Launch, Budget Nokia E1 Android Nougat Smartphone Leaked

Nokia is gearing up to conquering big in 2017. After announcing the Nokia 6 recently, HMD Global will reportedly launch a budget variant called Nokia E1 with Android Nougat operating system out-of-the-box.

The Nokia E1 is speculated to be powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor with 2GB of RAM. There will be a 13MP rear camera along with a 5MP front camera.

The device is expected to target the affordable smartphone market and might sport a display size of between 5-inch and 5.5-inch with 720p resolution.

The new Nokia N6 smartphone features a unibody metal body along with fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD 2.5D Gorilla Glass display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.

It is a dual-SIM smartphone powered by a 3,000mAh battery, which is non-removable. On the camera front, there is a 16MP f/2.0 camera with PDAF along with dual-LED Flash. On the front, there is an 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera. Nokia has paid attention on the audio front and has provides Dolby Atmos powered dual amplifier speakers.

