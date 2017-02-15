After Nokia 6, Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 Affordable Android Smartphones to Launch Soon
The Nokia 6, which was earlier launched in China, will take the global centre stage at MWC later this month. Meanwhile, the company will reportedly launch the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 handsets at the event as well. And not to miss, the world might see the reincarnation of the classic Nokia 3310 as well.
Both Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be stripped down versions of the existing Nokia 6. This means that both the smartphones will be targeted at the affordable market segment.
The Nokia 5 smartphone is expected to feature a 5.2-inch 720p display and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 2GB RAM. There will be a 12MP rear camera. The device is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000.
The Nokia 3 is expected to cost under Rs 15,000 and will have slightly low-end specs to tap the budget market.
On the other hand, the existing Nokia 6 smartphone features a unibody metal body along with fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD 2.5D Gorilla Glass display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.
It is a dual-SIM smartphone powered by a 3,000mAh battery, which is non-removable. On the camera front, there is a 16MP f/2.0 camera with PDAF along with dual-LED Flash. On the front, there is an 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera. Nokia has paid attention to the audio as well and has provided Dolby Atmos-powered dual amplifier speakers.
