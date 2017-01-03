AIIMS Delhi Partners With MobiKwik to go Cashless

AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Delhi has partnered with MobiKwik to go cashless. Resident doctors, staff and visitors can pay with MobiKwik in the institution’s cafeteria. Payment of doctor’s consultation, tests and other services will be made cashless by the first week of January 2017.

The Institute was established in 1956 and operates autonomoustly under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Daily, over 25000 patients visit the facility to receive best in class treatment for their ailments.

MobiKwik is an Indian mobile wallet major with 45 million users. The company has also launched an under 1 mb app, MobiKwik lite to support masses with low data connectivity and dated smartphones with technology limitations in accessing mobile payments.

Recently, MobiKwik has announced that it will facilitate digital payments for students in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi.

Mobikwik's association with JNU and IIT-Delhi will power seamless digital payments and will help college students pay for daily meals and basic amenities at the campus.

